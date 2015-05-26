FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case to Watch: Funeral home to cite Hobby Lobby ruling in transgender bias case
May 26, 2015 / 11:39 AM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: Funeral home to cite Hobby Lobby ruling in transgender bias case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Editor’s note: The headline has been changed to clarify that the company Hobby Lobby is not involved in the case

A prominent religious liberty group’s involvement in a lawsuit claiming a Detroit funeral home company unlawfully fired a transgender employee could turn it into a test case to expand the reach of a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said small companies could deny insurance coverage for contraception to cover employers’ free exercise of religion more broadly.

Earlier this month the company, RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc, retained the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian group that calls itself a “legal ministry” and has been involved in dozens of high-profile cases involving religious liberty, in a 2014 suit brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SzZgwW

