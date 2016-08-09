Tribal immunity blocks medical leave lawsuit - 9th Circuit

The former head of a health clinic run by a Native American tribe in California cannot sue the tribe for not allowing her to take unpaid leave for medical reasons, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians did not waive its tribal sovereign immunity when it had the case moved from state court to federal court.

