Bill to exempt Indian tribes from NLRA moves to House

(Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would exempt businesses owned by Indian tribes from the purview of the National Labor Relations Act, over objections from Democrats who say the measure is motivated by anti-union sentiment.

The Committee on Education and the Workforce voted largely along party lines to send the proposal to the House for consideration, with Republican supporters saying the National Labor Relations Board in recent years had denied Indian tribes the sovereignty afforded to state and local governments.

