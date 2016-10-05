Tyson to pay $1.6 mln to end DOL discrimination probe

Tyson Foods Inc will pay $1.6 million to settle claims that it engaged in race and gender discrimination in hiring at six facilities, as well as offer jobs to rejected applicants, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Tuesday.

The department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said Arkansas-based Tyson, which did not admit wrongdoing, would pay the money to more than 5,700 people who were turned down for jobs at plants in Texas, Arkansas and New Mexico, and offer to hire nearly 500 of them as jobs become available.

