a year ago
Tyson loses bid for new trial in don-doff case that reached Supreme Court
October 7, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Tyson loses bid for new trial in don-doff case that reached Supreme Court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge has denied Tyson Foods Inc's request for a new trial in a case in which the U.S. Supreme Court signed off on a $5.8 million jury award for workers who were not compensated for time spent donning and doffing safety gear at one of the company's pork processing plants.

U.S. District Judge John Jarvey in Iowa on Thursday rejected claims by Arkansas-based Tyson, represented by Hunton & Williams and Baird Holm, that some of the class members in the 2007 lawsuit were not injured, an issue the Supreme Court did not address in its March decision.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dzhynt

