Uber drivers' lawyer cuts fee by $10 mln to settle class actions

A lawyer representing Uber Technologies Inc drivers in two major class actions claiming they were unlawfully misclassified said she would shave $10 million in legal fees from a proposed settlement worth up to $100 million, but a rival attorney in response accused her of "voodoo math."

Shannon Liss-Riordan on Friday in a filing to U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco said that while the settlement proposed on behalf of 385,000 Uber drivers in California and Massachusetts entitles her small Boston law firm to a 25-percent fee, she would take $10 million less to benefit the class.

