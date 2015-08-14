FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Uber lawyers say drivers' trial plan is a road to nowhere

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Uber drivers who claim they were misclassified as independent contractors have committed “virtually every cardinal sin of class action procedure” in a suit that could upend the ride-hailing service’s business model, its lawyers said.

Uber in a statement filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said the plaintiffs’ bid to certify classes totaling up to 160,000 drivers would create an impermissible “trial by formula” and rob the company of its ability to defend itself. Uber is represented by Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, who in 2011 convinced the U.S. Supreme Court in Wal-Mart v. Dukes that a nationwide gender discrimination class action against the retail giant was too unwieldy to move forward.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TAbDfj

