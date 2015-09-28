Uber drivers urge NLRB to nix class action waivers

(Reuters) - Arbitration agreements that blocked thousands of Uber Technologies Inc drivers from joining a California class action claiming they were misclassified as independent contractors are unlawful, according to a complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan in Boston, who represents the drivers, said in the complaint filed Thursday that San Francisco-based Uber improperly restricted the drivers’ collective bargaining rights by requiring them to waive participation in class actions in order to get jobs with the popular ride-sharing company.

