Uber drivers urge NLRB to nix class action waivers
#Westlaw News
September 28, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Uber drivers urge NLRB to nix class action waivers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arbitration agreements that blocked thousands of Uber Technologies Inc drivers from joining a California class action claiming they were misclassified as independent contractors are unlawful, according to a complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan in Boston, who represents the drivers, said in the complaint filed Thursday that San Francisco-based Uber improperly restricted the drivers’ collective bargaining rights by requiring them to waive participation in class actions in order to get jobs with the popular ride-sharing company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KOHlMC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
