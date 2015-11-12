Judge urged to reconsider Uber driver class after 9th Circuit ruling

Uber Technologies Inc and lawyers for drivers who say the company misclassified them as independent contractors are dueling over whether a recent U.S. appeals court decision should allow tens of thousands of drivers who signed arbitration agreements back into a California class action.

Uber, represented by Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, and the plaintiffs’ attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan filed competing briefs on Tuesday after U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the Northern District of California asked them to weigh in on whether the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling in Sakkab v. Luxottica Retail North America had any impact on class certification in their case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1kr5GlC