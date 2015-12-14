FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Uber drivers ask judge to block new arbitration agreements

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Arbitration agreements that Uber Technologies Inc asked its drivers to sign last week are an “underhanded” bid to get many of them to unknowingly opt out of a class action that a U.S. judge significantly expanded days earlier, the plaintiffs said.

The drivers’ attorney, Shannon Liss-Riordan, filed a motion on Friday asking U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco to invalidate the new agreements and block Uber, represented by Theodore Boutrous of Gibon Dunn & Crutcher, from communicating with drivers in any way that could interfere with their participation in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/222t4H7

