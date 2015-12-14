Uber drivers ask judge to block new arbitration agreements

Arbitration agreements that Uber Technologies Inc asked its drivers to sign last week are an “underhanded” bid to get many of them to unknowingly opt out of a class action that a U.S. judge significantly expanded days earlier, the plaintiffs said.

The drivers’ attorney, Shannon Liss-Riordan, filed a motion on Friday asking U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco to invalidate the new agreements and block Uber, represented by Theodore Boutrous of Gibon Dunn & Crutcher, from communicating with drivers in any way that could interfere with their participation in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/222t4H7