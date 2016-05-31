FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Westlaw News
May 31, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Uber's settlement in California won't impact Penn. claims - plaintiffs

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Uber Technologies Inc drivers in Pennsylvania who say they were misclassified as independent contractors have asked a federal judge to reject the company’s bid to pause the case pending approval of a proposed settlement of similar lawsuits in California and Massachusetts.

Lawyers from Sacks Weston Diamond in Philadelphia on Thursday said the outcome of O‘Connor v. Uber, a major class action involving 385,000 drivers that the company has offered to settle for up to $100 million, will have no effect on the Pennsylvania case filed in January.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Y0HiXK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
