Calif. labor agency says 'no rationale' for Uber settlement

The proposed settlement of a major class action by Uber Technologies Inc drivers worth up to $100 million could deprive the state of California of millions of dollars in penalties it would be due if the company lost at trial, a state agency said.

The California Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA) on Friday told U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco that the 2013 lawsuit, which claims drivers were misclassified as independent contractors, could be worth more than $1 billion and urged him to consider whether the state should get a bigger piece.

