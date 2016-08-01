FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Calif. labor agency says 'no rationale' for Uber settlement
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 1, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Calif. labor agency says 'no rationale' for Uber settlement

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The proposed settlement of a major class action by Uber Technologies Inc drivers worth up to $100 million could deprive the state of California of millions of dollars in penalties it would be due if the company lost at trial, a state agency said.

The California Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA) on Friday told U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco that the 2013 lawsuit, which claims drivers were misclassified as independent contractors, could be worth more than $1 billion and urged him to consider whether the state should get a bigger piece.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aXUCbS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.