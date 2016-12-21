Uber Technologies Inc promised software engineers lucrative
stock options to entice them to join the company, but then
unlawfully imposed severe limits on their ability to cash in,
according to a new lawsuit.
Lenza McElrath, an Uber engineer who joined the ride-hailing
company in 2014, says in the proposed class action filed on
Monday in federal court in San Francisco that he was promised
incentive stock options (ISOs), which are taxed only upon sale
of the stock, in an employment agreement. But months later, he
and other engineers were told that most of their stock would
come in the form of non-qualified stock options (NSOs), which
carry a much higher tax burden than ISOs because they are
treated as wages when they are exercised. And because of the tax
treatment, NSOs also may be deducted from a company's income
taxes.
