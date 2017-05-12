FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
San Francisco sues Uber, seeking information on drivers
#Westlaw News
May 12, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 3 months ago

San Francisco sues Uber, seeking information on drivers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Uber Technologies Inc has been sued by its home city of San Francisco, which says the ride-hailing company is unlawfully refusing to provide information on its drivers to local officials as part of a “pattern of obstruction.”

The office of City Attorney Dennis Herrera on Thursday filed a petition in California state court demanding that Uber comply with a January subpoena seeking drivers’ names, addresses, license numbers, and the locations where they operate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rbdGuU

