San Francisco sues Uber, seeking information on drivers

Uber Technologies Inc has been sued by its home city of San Francisco, which says the ride-hailing company is unlawfully refusing to provide information on its drivers to local officials as part of a “pattern of obstruction.”

The office of City Attorney Dennis Herrera on Thursday filed a petition in California state court demanding that Uber comply with a January subpoena seeking drivers’ names, addresses, license numbers, and the locations where they operate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rbdGuU