a year ago
Texas judge is latest to send Uber drivers to arbitration
October 5, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Texas judge is latest to send Uber drivers to arbitration

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Texas has steered another proposed class action accusing Uber Technologies Inc of misclassifying its drivers as independent contractors into arbitration.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in San Antonio on Monday agreed with Uber, which was represented by Littler Mendelson, that a provision in the company's contracts with drivers requiring an arbitrator to decide whether a case was fit for court was valid, and dismissed the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2duMX72

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
