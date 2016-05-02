FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2016 / 9:56 PM / a year ago

After settling with Calif. and Mass. drivers, Uber hit with new lawsuit in Illinois

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

As Uber Technologies Inc seeks approval of a proposed settlement with drivers worth up to $100 million, the company has been hit with another proposed nationwide class action that similarly claims it misclassified drivers as independent contractors and deprived them of wages and tips.

The lawsuit filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois says Uber controls every detail of its drivers’ work and should be considered an employer under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and comparable state laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21ral6w

