Judges in Florida, Maryland send Uber driver cases to arbitration
May 5, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Judges in Florida, Maryland send Uber driver cases to arbitration

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Federal judges in Florida and Maryland have sent proposed class actions claiming Uber Technologies Inc misclassified drivers as independent contractors to individual arbitration, rejecting claims that agreements that the drivers signed were invalid.

U.S. District Judge James Moody in Tampa on Wednesday said a 2014 arbitration agreement signed by Uber driver Antonio Suarez was enforceable because it contained an opt-out provision that Suarez declined to take advantage of.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24twFBN

