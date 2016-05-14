FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawyers seek removal of class counsel from Uber misclassification case
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 14, 2016 / 12:16 AM / a year ago

Lawyers seek removal of class counsel from Uber misclassification case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A law firm behind several cases claiming Uber Technologies Inc misclassified its drivers has asked a federal judge to remove the lead attorney from a similar lawsuit, saying a settlement she agreed to worth up to $100 million represents a fraction of what drivers are entitled to.

New York-based Napoli Shkolnik in a filing submitted on Thursday to U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco said the deal inked by Boston attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan would, if approved, win her a big payday while doing little for the class of 385,000 drivers from California and Massachusetts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1rKZ195

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.