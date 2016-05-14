Lawyers seek removal of class counsel from Uber misclassification case

A law firm behind several cases claiming Uber Technologies Inc misclassified its drivers has asked a federal judge to remove the lead attorney from a similar lawsuit, saying a settlement she agreed to worth up to $100 million represents a fraction of what drivers are entitled to.

New York-based Napoli Shkolnik in a filing submitted on Thursday to U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco said the deal inked by Boston attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan would, if approved, win her a big payday while doing little for the class of 385,000 drivers from California and Massachusetts.

