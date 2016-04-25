EEOC can subpoena employer on undocumented worker's complaint - 4th Circuit

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s broad subpoena powers include the authority to probe companies based on discrimination complaints filed by undocumented immigrants, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

In what appeared to be the first appellate ruling of its kind, a divided three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Maritime Autowash Inc of Maryland that undocumented immigrants are not “qualified for employment” under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and thus the EEOC cannot investigate their complaints.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XSUKKU