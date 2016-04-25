FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EEOC can subpoena employer on undocumented worker's complaint - 4th Circuit
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 25, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

EEOC can subpoena employer on undocumented worker's complaint - 4th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s broad subpoena powers include the authority to probe companies based on discrimination complaints filed by undocumented immigrants, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

In what appeared to be the first appellate ruling of its kind, a divided three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Maritime Autowash Inc of Maryland that undocumented immigrants are not “qualified for employment” under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and thus the EEOC cannot investigate their complaints.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XSUKKU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.