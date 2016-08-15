FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
9th Circuit weighs ban on 'secondary picketing' by labor unions
August 15, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

9th Circuit weighs ban on 'secondary picketing' by labor unions

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday wrestled with the free-speech implications of a longstanding prohibition on so-called secondary picketing, where a union pickets a company that does business with union workers' primary employer.

During oral argument at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Circuit Judge Michael Hawkins questioned the practical results of what he called a "rather curious restriction." He said spouses of union members are allowed to picket outside a secondary business, but union members are not.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aXyoat

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
