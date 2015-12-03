FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Airlines' seniority system trumped ADA requirements - 7th Circuit
December 3, 2015

United Airlines' seniority system trumped ADA requirements - 7th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

United Airlines Inc did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act when it changed its policy of reserving certain work for injured employees and removed a man with back problems from his job, a divided U.S. appeals court said on Thursday.

Affirming a lower court that granted summary judgment to United, represented by Seyfarth Shaw, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the 2-1 decision said plaintiff Michael Dunderdale had not shown the “special circumstances” required by a 2002 U.S. Supreme Court decision to get around the general rule that employers cannot be forced to flout seniority systems to accommodate disabled workers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YLNu4u

