United Airlines' seniority system trumped ADA requirements - 7th Circuit

United Airlines Inc did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act when it changed its policy of reserving certain work for injured employees and removed a man with back problems from his job, a divided U.S. appeals court said on Thursday.

Affirming a lower court that granted summary judgment to United, represented by Seyfarth Shaw, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the 2-1 decision said plaintiff Michael Dunderdale had not shown the “special circumstances” required by a 2002 U.S. Supreme Court decision to get around the general rule that employers cannot be forced to flout seniority systems to accommodate disabled workers.

