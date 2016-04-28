FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospital's flu shot policy violated workers' religious rights - EEOC
April 28, 2016

Hospital's flu shot policy violated workers' religious rights - EEOC

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday filed a lawsuit claiming a North Carolina hospital forced workers with religious objections to get flu shots and fired the ones who refused.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina against Mission Hospital Inc in Asheville on behalf of a Christian intake clinician and a Muslim psychiatric technician who were terminated and a pre-school teacher who belonged to a Christian sect and was forced to resign because she would not be vaccinated.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qYVSle

