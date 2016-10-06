FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
9th Circuit may punt on-call scheduling question to California high court
October 6, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

9th Circuit may punt on-call scheduling question to California high court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday appeared poised to ask California's top state court to decide whether Victoria's Secret Stores LLC violated state law by cancelling employees' scheduled shifts with little notice.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena said the case raised the unprecedented question of whether California law requires that employees be compensated when they call into work, but do not physically show up and are told to stay home, and should be considered by the California Supreme Court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d5q6zC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
