Top five employment discrimination cases of 2015
December 29, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Top five employment discrimination cases of 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The top story in employment discrimination this year was the wave of rulings on challenges to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s litigation practices, including pre-suit investigations and settlement efforts and the agency’s subpoena powers. Those decisions were a mixed bag for employers, as were rulings that helped further define the standards for pleading a successful discrimination case.

Here’s a look at five of the year’s most notable developments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JGMdTK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
