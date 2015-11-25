Business groups urge 9th Circuit to rethink ruling on PAGA waivers

Nov 25 -

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups have asked a federal appeals court to revisit its recent ruling that employees in California cannot waive their right to bring class or collective actions on behalf of the state, arguing it undermines the validity of arbitration agreements that bar such suits.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday accepted three amicus briefs penned by lawyers at Jones Day, Sullivan & Cromwell and the nonprofit Pacific Legal Foundation urging the court to grant en banc review of its 2-1 September decision in Sakkab v. Luxottica Retail North America, which said employee arbitration pacts do not apply to claims brought under California’s Private Attorney General Act.

