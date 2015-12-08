FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11th Circuit urged to nix DirecTV installer's class action waiver
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 8, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

11th Circuit urged to nix DirecTV installer's class action waiver

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Dec 8 -

Class and collective waivers in employment agreements violate workers’ organizing rights and may have derailed some key civil rights developments of the past century if they were in place at the time, attorneys in a wage-and-hour case told a U.S. appeals court on Monday.

Lawyers for employees of Florida-based MasTec Inc, which installs satellite television services for DirecTV Inc, submitted a brief urging the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a case of first impression to rule that such waivers are invalid under the National Labor Relations Act. MasTec is represented by Littler Mendelson.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Qt6p14

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.