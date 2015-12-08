11th Circuit urged to nix DirecTV installer's class action waiver

Dec 8 -

Class and collective waivers in employment agreements violate workers’ organizing rights and may have derailed some key civil rights developments of the past century if they were in place at the time, attorneys in a wage-and-hour case told a U.S. appeals court on Monday.

Lawyers for employees of Florida-based MasTec Inc, which installs satellite television services for DirecTV Inc, submitted a brief urging the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a case of first impression to rule that such waivers are invalid under the National Labor Relations Act. MasTec is represented by Littler Mendelson.

