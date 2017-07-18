FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Split N.Y. appeals court says class action waivers violate NLRA
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 18, 2017 / 10:50 PM / an hour ago

Split N.Y. appeals court says class action waivers violate NLRA

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided New York state appeals court on Tuesday ruled for the first time that class action waivers in employment agreements violate the National Labor Relations Act, but said the U.S. Supreme Court will soon have the final say on the contentious issue.

The Manhattan-based Appellate Division, First Department, in a 3-2 decision revived a proposed wage-and-hour class action against New York Life Insurance Co by former sales agents, saying it agreed with federal appeals courts that have said the waivers interfered with workers' organizing rights. New York Life is represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u834QX

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.