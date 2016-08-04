Walgreens fights punitive damages in whistleblower case at the 9th Circuit

Walgreens will ask a federal appeals court to slash more than $1 million in punitive damages a jury awarded a Fresno, California pharmacist after finding he was fired for challenging questionable billing practices by individual pharmacists at several Walgreens stores in the area.

In briefs filed with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which will hold oral arguments in the case on Thursday, Walgreens says that Sami Mitri is not entitled to any punitive damages, and that the $1.15 million he received - 13 times his compensatory award of $88,000 - is unconstitutional under U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

