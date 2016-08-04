FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Walgreens fights punitive damages in whistleblower case at the 9th Circuit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 4, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Walgreens fights punitive damages in whistleblower case at the 9th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Walgreens will ask a federal appeals court to slash more than $1 million in punitive damages a jury awarded a Fresno, California pharmacist after finding he was fired for challenging questionable billing practices by individual pharmacists at several Walgreens stores in the area.

In briefs filed with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which will hold oral arguments in the case on Thursday, Walgreens says that Sami Mitri is not entitled to any punitive damages, and that the $1.15 million he received - 13 times his compensatory award of $88,000 - is unconstitutional under U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2avGPtd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.