6th Circuit says post-Dukes suit against Wal-Mart was timely

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived gender discrimination claims by a group of Wal-Mart Stores Inc employees who were involved in the landmark Wal-Mart v. Dukes case before the U.S. Supreme Court, rejecting the retail giant’s claim that the suit was untimely.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the statute of limitations on the 2012 lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of female Wal-Mart employees in five southern states, was tolled until the Supreme Court handed down its 2011 decision in Dukes blocking certification of a nationwide class.

