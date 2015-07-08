FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit says post-Dukes suit against Wal-Mart was timely
July 8, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

6th Circuit says post-Dukes suit against Wal-Mart was timely

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived gender discrimination claims by a group of Wal-Mart Stores Inc employees who were involved in the landmark Wal-Mart v. Dukes case before the U.S. Supreme Court, rejecting the retail giant’s claim that the suit was untimely.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the statute of limitations on the 2012 lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of female Wal-Mart employees in five southern states, was tolled until the Supreme Court handed down its 2011 decision in Dukes blocking certification of a nationwide class.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LW7ygC

