Illinois AG says job search websites may be aiding age bias

The office of Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is probing six popular job search websites that it says may be encouraging age discrimination, and possibly breaking the law, by preventing older workers from listing their education and job experience.

Madigan on Wednesday sent letters to Beyond.com, CareerBuilder, Indeed Inc, Ladders Inc, Monster Worldwide Inc and Vault asking them to explain their practice of allowing users to input information only after certain years.

