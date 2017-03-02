FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Illinois AG says job search websites may be aiding age bias
March 2, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 6 months ago

Illinois AG says job search websites may be aiding age bias

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The office of Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is probing six popular job search websites that it says may be encouraging age discrimination, and possibly breaking the law, by preventing older workers from listing their education and job experience.

Madigan on Wednesday sent letters to Beyond.com, CareerBuilder, Indeed Inc, Ladders Inc, Monster Worldwide Inc and Vault asking them to explain their practice of allowing users to input information only after certain years.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mjJePq

