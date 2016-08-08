FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Aug. 8, 2016
August 8, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Aug. 8, 2016

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

11 a.m. (ET) - Fisher Phillips will present a two-hour roundtable at its headquarters in Atlanta on the increasing number of National Labor Relations Board cases being brought against non-union employers. The NLRB is attacking common employment policies regarding discipline, solicitation, confidentiality and social media use, the firm said. More information is available at www.fisherphillips.com/newsroom-events.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b7j0IJ

