Chamber backs EEOC in challenge to wellness program regulations

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has joined the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in asking a federal judge to uphold the agency's rules on employee wellness programs, saying the programs offer important benefits without compromising workers' medical information.

The group filed an amicus brief in federal court in Washington D.C. on Friday opposing AARP's bid to block the rules from taking effect next year. AARP, which represents older Americans, says in a lawsuit filed in October that the EEOC's rules violate federal law by forcing workers to choose between hefty financial penalties or revealing sensitive health information to employers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fAX3me