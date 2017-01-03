FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Judge won't block EEOC wellness program regulations
January 3, 2017 / 11:23 PM / 8 months ago

Judge won't block EEOC wellness program regulations

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A lobbying group for older Americans has lost its bid to temporarily block Obama administration rules allowing employers to raise insurance premiums for workers who do not participate in employee wellness programs.

U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington D.C. on Thursday denied AARP's motion for a preliminary injunction in its challenge to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's regulations, saying the group had not shown that its members faced any imminent harm when the rules take effect on January 1st.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j1XhUS

