Judge won't block EEOC wellness program regulations

A lobbying group for older Americans has lost its bid to temporarily block Obama administration rules allowing employers to raise insurance premiums for workers who do not participate in employee wellness programs.

U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington D.C. on Thursday denied AARP's motion for a preliminary injunction in its challenge to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's regulations, saying the group had not shown that its members faced any imminent harm when the rules take effect on January 1st.

