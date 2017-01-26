7th Circuit punts on medical testing for wellness programs

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday declined to rule on whether employee wellness programs are exempt from a ban on mandatory medical exams for workers, saying a lawsuit the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sought to revive was moot.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said because the EEOC sued Wisconsin plastic fabricator Flambeau Inc on behalf of an employee who was not harmed and no longer works there, that it did not need to decide if the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits mandatory medical testing for wellness programs.

