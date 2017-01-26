FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
7th Circuit punts on medical testing for wellness programs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 26, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 7 months ago

7th Circuit punts on medical testing for wellness programs

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday declined to rule on whether employee wellness programs are exempt from a ban on mandatory medical exams for workers, saying a lawsuit the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sought to revive was moot.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said because the EEOC sued Wisconsin plastic fabricator Flambeau Inc on behalf of an employee who was not harmed and no longer works there, that it did not need to decide if the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits mandatory medical testing for wellness programs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j7SLZn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.