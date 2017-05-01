AARP says EEOC wellness program rules 'illogical,' unlawful

A lobbying group for older Americans has asked a federal judge in Washington D.C. to rule that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's new guidelines for employee wellness programs are illogical, arbitrary and would allow companies to violate workers' medical privacy rights.

AARP in a motion for summary judgment filed on Friday said that in adopting the regulations last year, the commission inexplicably changed its standard for judging when wellness programs are voluntary, and thus lawful, under the Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws.

