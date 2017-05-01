FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AARP says EEOC wellness program rules 'illogical,' unlawful
May 1, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 4 months ago

AARP says EEOC wellness program rules 'illogical,' unlawful

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A lobbying group for older Americans has asked a federal judge in Washington D.C. to rule that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's new guidelines for employee wellness programs are illogical, arbitrary and would allow companies to violate workers' medical privacy rights.

AARP in a motion for summary judgment filed on Friday said that in adopting the regulations last year, the commission inexplicably changed its standard for judging when wellness programs are voluntary, and thus lawful, under the Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pzpfM8

