Lighting company settles EEOC challenge to wellness program

A Wisconsin lighting company has agreed to pay $100,000 and abide by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's recent guidelines for employee wellness programs in order to settle the agency's claims that its program violated medical privacy laws.

Orion Energy Systems Inc in a proposed consent decree filed in federal court in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Monday said it would not adopt any wellness program "that poses disability-related inquiries or seeks a medical examination that is not voluntary" under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Orion is represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oAbajh