Virgin Islands firm, like Amtrak, a public entity - court

(Reuters) - Two former executives of the firm that controls the docks, wharves and a mall in the port of the capital city in the U.S. Virgin Islands can sue the company for violating their civil rights after being fired by its new CEO, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

Like Amtrak, the St. Thomas-based West Indian Company is a government entity for purposes of the executives’ civil rights and constitutional claims, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held.

