Virgin Islands firm, like Amtrak, a public entity - court
August 26, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Virgin Islands firm, like Amtrak, a public entity - court

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two former executives of the firm that controls the docks, wharves and a mall in the port of the capital city in the U.S. Virgin Islands can sue the company for violating their civil rights after being fired by its new CEO, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

Like Amtrak, the St. Thomas-based West Indian Company is a government entity for purposes of the executives’ civil rights and constitutional claims, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NU0lvz

