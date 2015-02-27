6th Circuit says government probes don't bar qui tam claims

(Reuters) - In a victory for whistleblowers, a U.S. appeals court has joined several others in ruling that disclosures employers make during government investigations do not bar related suits by workers under the False Claims Act.

Wednesday’s decision from a unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a 2011 suit by Robert Whipple, a former employee at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, who says the hospital routinely overbilled government programs.

