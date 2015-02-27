FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6th Circuit says government probes don't bar qui tam claims
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 27, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

6th Circuit says government probes don't bar qui tam claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a victory for whistleblowers, a U.S. appeals court has joined several others in ruling that disclosures employers make during government investigations do not bar related suits by workers under the False Claims Act.

Wednesday’s decision from a unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a 2011 suit by Robert Whipple, a former employee at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, who says the hospital routinely overbilled government programs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1wpvxcC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.