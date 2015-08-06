SEC says whistleblower retaliation law covers internal reporting

(Reuters) - Whistleblowers who report suspected misconduct by their employers internally are covered by the same anti-retaliation provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act as those who go straight to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said.

The SEC on Tuesday released a memo saying that while whistleblowers must report to the commission to be eligible for monetary awards and confidentiality protections, Dodd-Frank did not create the same requirement with respect to retaliation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Inxf6b