SEC says whistleblower retaliation law covers internal reporting
August 6, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

SEC says whistleblower retaliation law covers internal reporting

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Whistleblowers who report suspected misconduct by their employers internally are covered by the same anti-retaliation provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act as those who go straight to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said.

The SEC on Tuesday released a memo saying that while whistleblowers must report to the commission to be eligible for monetary awards and confidentiality protections, Dodd-Frank did not create the same requirement with respect to retaliation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Inxf6b

