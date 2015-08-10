Revealing qui tam complaint to employer doesn't kill case - 4th Circuit

(Reuters) - The failure to keep a whistleblower complaint under seal is not always fatal to a suit filed under the False Claims Act, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday, deepening a split among circuit courts.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a 2013 suit against Washington, D.C.-based contractors Shirley Contracting Co and Clark Construction Group by former employee Brian Smith, even though his lawyer alerted the defendants to the suit within days of filing it.

