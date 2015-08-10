FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Revealing qui tam complaint to employer doesn't kill case - 4th Circuit
August 10, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Revealing qui tam complaint to employer doesn't kill case - 4th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The failure to keep a whistleblower complaint under seal is not always fatal to a suit filed under the False Claims Act, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday, deepening a split among circuit courts.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a 2013 suit against Washington, D.C.-based contractors Shirley Contracting Co and Clark Construction Group by former employee Brian Smith, even though his lawyer alerted the defendants to the suit within days of filing it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J6GcEs

