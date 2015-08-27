Union trustees settle federal retaliation claims, pay $630,000

(Reuters) - Trustees of a Los Angeles-area union benefits fund and its service provider have agreed to pay $630,000 in back pay and damages to settle allegations that it retaliated against three workers involved in whistleblowing, the Department of Labor announced.

The department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration claimed that a Cement Masons Southern California Trust Funds official was put on leave and later terminated after she complained internally about possible Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) violations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JlfJhc