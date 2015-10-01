FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whistleblower didn't need 'good cause' to amend suit - 1st Circuit
October 1, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Whistleblower didn't need 'good cause' to amend suit - 1st Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former employee of medical device maker ev3 Inc was improperly barred from amending whistleblower claims against the company because the judge believed the plaintiff was attempting to circumvent deadlines, a U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said District Judge Richard Stearns in the District of Massachusetts erred in requiring the purported whistleblower, Jeffrey D‘Agostino, to show “good cause” for amending his complaint instead of using a more liberal standard.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MIVDkv

