FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
2nd Circuit says Whole Foods no-recording policy is illegal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 1, 2017 / 6:09 PM / 3 months ago

2nd Circuit says Whole Foods no-recording policy is illegal

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled that a Whole Foods Market Inc policy barring employees from making audio or video recordings at work is unlawful because it could apply to activity protected by federal labor law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan affirmed a 2015 ruling by the National Labor Relations Board, which said the Austin, Texas-based company's rule was so broad that workers could view it as prohibiting them from documenting working conditions or recording protected conduct such as picketing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qGiPP1

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.