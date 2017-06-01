2nd Circuit says Whole Foods no-recording policy is illegal

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled that a Whole Foods Market Inc policy barring employees from making audio or video recordings at work is unlawful because it could apply to activity protected by federal labor law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan affirmed a 2015 ruling by the National Labor Relations Board, which said the Austin, Texas-based company's rule was so broad that workers could view it as prohibiting them from documenting working conditions or recording protected conduct such as picketing.

