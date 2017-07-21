FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
WilmerHale must face shareholder 'freeze-out' suit: Massachusetts court
July 21, 2017 / 11:05 PM / an hour ago

WilmerHale must face shareholder 'freeze-out' suit: Massachusetts court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Massachusetts appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit by the minority shareholders of a Boston-based company seeking to hold WilmerHale and another law firm liable for their role in a "freeze-out" they say the company's majority owner orchestrated.

The Massachusetts Appeals Court, which is the intermediate court in the state, ruled that the lawsuit sufficiently alleged that lawyers at the firms, as counsel to Applied Tissue Technologies LLC, breached the duties they owed to the minority shareholders of the privately-held company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2to5ckS

