Greek banks to add guarantees to Emporiki bids-sources

ATHENS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Two Greek banks bidding for Credit Agricole’s Emporiki bank unit are expected to boost their bids by including guarantees sought by the French lender, officials at the Greek banks said on Friday.

The boards of both National Bank and Eurobank are meeting on Friday to approve the guarantees, said the officials on condition of anonymity, without giving details on the nature of the guarantees. Both banks declined to comment.

Greek bank analysts, who also declined to be named, said Credit Agricole wanted potential buyers to guarantee that any money it puts in Emporiki would be at least partly guaranteed by assets in the buyer’s foreign operations.

“The bank’s board is expected to approve an updated bid for Emporiki Bank by including guarantees that Credit Agricole has asked for from the bidders,” a Eurobank official told Reuters.

“Credit Agricole asked for these guarantees from the bidders so that it can cover the financing gap at Emporiki. It is normal procedure.”

A National Bank executive said both National and rival Alpha Bank, which is also bidding on Emporiki, were expected to update their bids with the requested guarantee.

Alpha Bank was not immediately available to comment on whether it would also offer the guarantee.

Greece’s bank support fund has told Emporiki’s potential buyers that it will approve a sale only if the unit is recapitalised and fully funded before it is sold - leaving Credit Agricole little choice but to pump more money into Emporiki before offloading it.

The French lender has been looking to cut its exposure to crisis-hit Greece, while Greek banks are under pressure to consolidate to survive a debt crisis and deep recession that has left them reliant on their central bank for liquidity. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Mark Potter)