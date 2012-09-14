UPDATE 1-Greek banks submit revised offers for Emporiki

(Adds details)

ATHENS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three Greek banks bidding for Credit Agricole’s Emporiki bank subsidiary said on Friday they had submitted revised binding offers, which were expected to include guarantees sought by the French lender.

Officials at the three bidders - National Bank, Eurobank and Alpha Bank - told Reuters earlier that they wanted to boost their bids by including guarantees to cover extra funding needs at the bank.

“The bank’s board is expected to approve an updated bid for Emporiki Bank by including guarantees that Credit Agricole has asked for from the bidders,” a Eurobank official told Reuters.

“Credit Agricole asked for these guarantees from the bidders so that it can cover the financing gap at Emporiki. It is normal procedure.”

The three bidders did not provide any further details on the nature of the guarantees.

Greek bank analysts, who declined to be named, said earlier that Credit Agricole wanted potential buyers to guarantee that any money Credit Agricole puts in Emporiki would be at least partly guaranteed by assets in the buyer’s foreign operations.

Greece’s bank support fund has told Emporiki’s potential buyers that it will approve a sale only if the unit is recapitalised and fully funded before it is sold - leaving Credit Agricole little choice but to pump more money into Emporiki before offloading it.

The French lender has been looking to cut its exposure to crisis-hit Greece, while Greek banks are under pressure to consolidate to survive a debt crisis and deep recession that have left them reliant on their central bank for liquidity. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Mark Potter and John Wallace)