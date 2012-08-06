FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank to bid for Credit Agricole unit-source
August 6, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Greece's Eurobank to bid for Credit Agricole unit-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Greece’s Eurobank will submit an offer to buy the struggling Greek unit of French lender Credit Agricole, a senior banker involved in the talks told Reuters on Monday.

Offers for Emporiki, which Credit Agricole has been trying to sell, must be submitted by Wednesday, banking sources have previously told Reuters.

Rival lender Alpha Bank has already offered to buy the unit and banking sources earlier on Monday said Greece’s biggest lender National Bank would also submit a bid.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

