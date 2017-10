ATHENS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Greece’s National Bank has so far not submitted a binding offer for struggling rival Emporiki Bank, the lender said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

National has previously confirmed its interest in Emporiki, which France’s Credit Agricole has been trying to sell. Rival Greek lender Alpha Bank on Tuesday said it had offered to buy all of Emporiki. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)