UPDATE 1-Two more Greek banks make offers for Emporiki

ATHENS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two of Greece’s largest banks on Wednesday joined a race to buy Credit Agricole’s struggling Greek subsidiary Emporiki, put up for sale by France’s third-largest lender to limit its exposure to crisis-hit Greece.

National Bank and Eurobank said in separate bourse filings they submitted offers for Emporiki, which lost 1.62 billion euros ($2.00 billion) in 2011. Alpha Bank has already said it has made an offer.

But Credit Agricole looks to have no option but to recapitalise Emporiki if it wants to offload the bank, which has cost it 6 billion euros since its acquisition in 2006.

Greece’s bank support fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), has told Emporiki’s potential buyers that it will approve a sale only if the unit is recapitalised and fully funded before it is sold.

HFSF has already recapitalised the three contenders for Emporiki, effectively becoming their main shareholder.

Funded from Greece’s 130 billion euro rescue package, the HFSF has injected 18 billion euros into the country’s four largest banks, including Piraeus which agreed to take over the healthy part of ailing state lender ATEbank.

Greek banks are under pressure to consolidate to survive a debt crisis and deep recession that has left them reliant on their central bank for liquidity. Fears of a Greek euro zone exit have led to waves of deposit outflows since the crisis erupted.

Emporiki, founded in 1907, has a network of 340 branches in Greece, total assets of about 21.7 billion euros, and employs about 7,600.

The developments in the banking sector coincide with attempts by Athens to finalise a package of 11.5 billion euros of spending cuts demanded by the European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders to bring its bailout programme back on track and see its funding resume. ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jane Merriman)