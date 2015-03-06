FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chilean forestry firm CMPC says cost controls boost 2014 earnings
March 6, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Chilean forestry firm CMPC says cost controls boost 2014 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 6 (Reuters) - Chile forestry firm CMPC reported core earnings in 2014 of $985 mln, up 2 percent compared to the previous year, which it attributed to tighter cost controls.

The figure was slightly below market forecasts for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of just over $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

Net profits for the firm, which has wood pulp and forestry operations throughout South America, were $138 million, as a weaker Chilean peso and Brazilian real raised its tax bill. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

